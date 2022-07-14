Get ready for widespread 90s across KELOLAND today. It sure looks like a warm summer morning at Lake Madison.

Highs yesterdays stayed in the 80s and lower 90s. We’ll be much warmer today.

Even though storms the past 30 days brought damage, we’ll be thankful for some of the moisture they delivered. Expect this map to start drying out over the next week or two.

We already have a big difference on the rain map around the Sioux Falls area, with areas to the south turning much drier.

Our forecast stays dry for much of KELOLAND today. However, storm chances tonight will grow in northeast SD. We expect these storms to impact parts of western MN, but capping over much of SD will limit rain chances farther west. We do see another round of scattered rain into Rapid City and the Black Hills tomorrow night. We’ll see how many of these storms hold together into Saturday.

We have noticed some better trends toward rain chances in southcentral KELOLAND on Saturday. This may limit some of the heat, but hot weather will intensify into early next week.

Stay cool the best you can today as highs jump into the 90s and lower 100s for many locations.