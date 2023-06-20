The forecast looks hot again in much of KELOLAND. Temperatures have been holding in the 70s for many areas this morning, with 90s likely this afternoon.

Aberdeen, Pierre, Winner, and Mitchell all hit or surpassed the century mark yesterday.

The pattern remains dry across the northern plains to start the forecast. This picture should be changing in the days ahead.

Much of the corn belt has been quite dry the past 30 days. Odds are increasing that portions of KELOLAND will be flipping toward a wetter weather picture coming up.

That rain could be accompanied by severe weather. Today’s outlook includes parts of central KELOLAND this evening, where large hail and gusty winds are possible.

Futurecast hints at those storms firing near the Missouri River Valley early this evening around Pierre and Mobridge. Notice additional scattered rain may develop after midnight between the James and Missouri River Valleys. Any rain in that areas will be welcome, but don’t count on widespread activity. The cycle of rain chances will repeat in central and western SD late Wednesday.

Are we done with the rain chances? Not according to the latest European model data. In fact, repeat rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the plains from North Dakota south into Nebraska. The main question will be how far east will the rain progress into Iowa and Minnesota by Friday and Saturday. The jet stream alignment looks favorable for more organized storm development. That may prove detrimental as we already have a risk of severe weather on Saturday for the Sioux Falls area.

It’s a bit unusual to see a Day 5 outlook, but certainly not unheard of around this area of the country. This outlook could easily shift around a bit or even expand in the coming days.

The pattern certainly looks wetter west and northwest of Sioux Falls.

The chances of 2″ of rain are looking pretty good for much of central KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.