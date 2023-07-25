Scattered storms rumbled across southwestern and south-central KELOLAND overnight. Most of the rain has pushed into Nebraska early this morning, but more storms are on the way for eastern KELOLAND tonight.

The map below shows a few of the rain totals with those storms, including Pine Ridge at .65″.

We’ve had plenty of heat to fuel these storms, with highs yesterday in the 90s in many areas.

The next round of storms will affect mainly eastern KELOLAND tonight. We have a “slight” risk of severe weather development in the area shaded in yellow. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats at this time, with much of the activity developing this evening in the northcentral, and spreading to the southeast over time.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. Any of these storms this evening have a chance to become strong to severe.

The dew point numbers will be climbing through the day as well. If we see widespread dewpoints in the 70s ahead of this line of storms, the chances for damaging wind will go higher and more intense. We’ll keep a close eye on that trend for the next few hours. The European model has been consistently showing a complex of storms late this evening in eastern SD.

The pattern ahead for the next few days should trigger more storms from time to time. The best chances will be in the evening or overnight and we think this trend should continue into next week. The biggest challenge will be the timing of each system moving through the region.

Here are the details of the forecast.