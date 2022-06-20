After a very hot weekend, another hot day is ahead for much of eastern KELOLAND. A cold front is moving east and Rapid City will only be in the lower 80s today. That front will also trigger areas of severe weather later today, both ahead and behind it.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a chance of severe weather across much of South Dakota today as highlighted in yellow. Damaging winds are the biggest threat along with pockets of large hail.

Futurecast shows the possibility of more storms around by mid to late afternoon. Again, these storms are likely to form in scattered clusters, with the best chances of severe weather focused near the front from near Valentine to Winner by early evening. If those storms develop and mature, they may track to the northeast and produce some very intense winds toward Huron and Watertown. Additional storms will develop in the Black Hills where hail will be the main threat. Sioux Falls could also see a chance of these storms after 6pm.

Stay cool the best you can with the heat. Also note the strong winds again from the south over 30mph at times East River.

Tomorrow will be cooler and less humid as winds shift to west or northwest during the day.

Warmer weather will return by Thursday and Friday along with thunderstorm chances by the end of the week. Cooler weather is looking more likely by Sunday with highs near 80.