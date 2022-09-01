Hot weather continues to be the big weather story across KELOLAND as most locations hit the 90s yesterday. Temperatures today will be even warmer for parts of western SD.

We did manage to develop some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Nebraska. A few of them also developed near Custer and also in the far southeast toward Yankton and Vermillion.

Our latest Futurecast update remains very warm this afternoon with hourly temperatures into the mid and upper 90s in central and western SD. A cold front will be moving into KELOLAND during the morning and may trigger a few isolated showers or t-showers as it passes through. The chance of organized rain, however, remains low.

Once that cold front goes through the region, cooler weather will feel refreshing on Saturday across our eastern and northeastern areas. Dry skies will remain in place into early next week.

The pattern is starting to show signs of change by the end of the 10 day forecast. The large high pressure ridge to our west will break down and that will allow much cooler weather to arrive in the northern Rockies. We may start to see rain chances once again as well, but that pattern change is still several days away.

Most of that rain is still outside the 10 day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.