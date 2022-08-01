We are getting ready for a very hot week in KELOLAND. Finding some relief at a place like Lake Madison sounds like a good idea.

High fire danger headlines cover parts of western SD. You can see the red flag warning posted in areas shaded in pink today.

Heat advisories will go into effect tomorrow across a large area of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

You can see the hourly temperatures today are hot, but they are worst tomorrow. Rain chances will be limited to northern Nebraska this evening, but we can’t rule out a few isolated t-showers in NW IA late tonight. While it will be dry during the day, some scattered rain may move into KELOLAND tomorrow evening as a weak cold front moves into the region.

The rest of the week will remain above normal, with the hottest weather found in western and central SD. The next best chance of rain will arrive on Saturday.

It will be tough to keep up with the drying trend as temperatures remain at or above normal in the 6-10 day forecast.

Check out the details of the forecast below.