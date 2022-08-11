Another hot day is ahead for central and western KELOLAND with highs in the upper 90s and 100s. Pierre will be that temperature range this afternoon.

You can see a few showers on radar this morning across eastern and northeastern KELOLAND. So far, the rain totals have been light, under .05″ in most spots getting the rain as of 7am.

Temperatures were cooler in the northeast yesterday and we think similar trends will show up on the maps today.

Futurecast shows the core of the heat today in western and central SD. Showers and areas of clouds will keep the numbers cooler in northeastern KELOLAND. We do expect the heat to expand toward Sioux Falls and the southeast tomorrow. The weekend should features some cooler weather, a trend that will expand next week.

The upper air pattern shows a reduction in the strength of the upper level high pressure pattern across the west and a few more chances of rain across the plains as a northwest flow pattern develops. This will offer a few chances of rain for our region as a result.

You can the results on the 10 rainfall map are better for rain, but the driest areas of KELOLAND will have a long way to go to catch up on moisture deficits and heat from the past few weeks.

Here are the details of the forecast.