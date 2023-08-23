It’s another very humid and warm start to the day across KELOLAND. Areas of fog developed overnight and will still impact parts of northern and northeastern KELOLAND through 9am. You can see the fog impact in Aberdeen earlier this morning.

It will be another hot day at Lake Madison as well.

Heat headlines remain in place, with a heat advisory posted for the area shaded in orange and an excessive heat warning for much of the southeast, including Sioux Falls.

On radar, a few thunderstorms developed in the Black Hills area last night. Most of the rain tracked into western ND.

Highs yesterday reached 108 in Winner. Sioux Falls will be close to 101 again today.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast for the next 48 hours. The hottest weather will be found in the southeast this afternoon. Rain chances will remain low today, but a few spots may develop on radar in Nebraska tonight. Any rain that pops up tomorrow will likely be limited, but a switch to north and northeast winds will help jump start the cooling process. It will looks like Thursday will feature more 90s in southern KELOLAND, however.

The heat index forecast shows that trend through tomorrow. Notice some of the rain that develops on Friday across portions of KELOLAND. This small tropical element that enters the scene represents the best chance of rain in the 7-day forecast for the Sioux Falls area. We will likely see a concentrated strip of rain affecting just swath of counties. We will continue to watch the best placement of that rain band in upcoming forecasts later today and tomorrow.

You can see some of that moisture on the outlook map below. A larger area of rain will impact Colorado and Nebraska, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harrold.

Here are the details of the forecast.