SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is cooler and calmer than yesterday. Afternoon temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s. Winds from the north have helped hold the temperatures down. Thicker wildfire smoke is also moving into KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

At this time yesterday temperatures were 10 to 20° warmer than today. As the wind switched yesterday afternoon it brought cooler temperatures so we will watch as these numbers get closer.

As of 2 PM

For tonight, the winds will start picking up west to east. We will keep clear skies. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s across KELOLAND.

The heat and wind return tomorrow. We will have a strong south wind along with plenty of sunshine. These will help bring the temperatures up to the 90s and triple digits in central and western South Dakota. Mid-80s to low-90s are expected in eastern KELOLAND.

For tomorrow afternoon there is a Heat Advisory in place for western and central KELOLAND. High temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits. Saturday through Tuesday brings an Excessive Heat Watch in eastern Nebraska. For the Excessive Heat Watch the heat index, the combination of heat and humidity creating how hot the air feels, will be upwards of 110.

On Saturday the winds will be lighter but it will still be hot. High temperatures will be in the 90s with triple digits in central South Dakota. Winds will be from the north helping cool things down by a couple of degrees. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies.

Friday through Wednesday brings a few chances of temperatures being in record territory. With high temperatures expected to be in the upper-90s and low-100s there are a few chances to tie or break records. At least 4 chances in Sioux Falls, 2 in Pierre, and 3 in Rapid City.

The 7-day forecast remains hot and mostly dry. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota on Sunday, which could bring a few sprinkles into northeastern KELOLAND. On Sunday with the chance of rain and thunderstorms, temperatures will drop a few degrees. The end of next week and the following weekend bring temperatures back to near normal.