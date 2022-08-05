A few more thunderstorms have developed this morning south central SD near Chamberlain and Winner. Most of this has fizzled as of 7am as the heat of the day takes over the weather story.

We have had some locally good downpours in that area as shown on the map below. More rain is coming this weekend.

Before the rain, get ready for a very hot afternoon. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been posted for many areas west of Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows the heat building this afternoon. We expect the next round of storms to develop in south central SD and eventually fill in toward Aberdeen and Watertown late this evening. Some severe weather will be possible with the largest storms. Lingering rain chances will continue along and behind the front into Saturday morning. Additional storms will develop farther south and east Saturday afternoon and evening, where locally heavy rain is expected with the strongest storms. We expect additional rain to develop in the Black Hills Saturday night and expand farther east into Sunday morning. All of this represents an important chance of much needed moisture.

The odds of 1″ or more of rain are best in southern MN, but we fully expect areas of heavy rain in South Dakota as well.

The raw data still produces 1″ of rain in several areas.

Here are the details of the forecast.