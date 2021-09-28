Hot Today, Rain Chances Start Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 28th

Good morning! It was a very warm day across much of KELOLAND yesterday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s were common in central and western KELOLAND.

The hot weather and wind will lead to high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the areas shaded in pink, including Rapid City through the early evening.

Futurecast shows increasing clouds in western KELOLAND this afternoon. Scattered rain chances will develop West River later this evening with much cooler NW winds. Rain chances will spread eastward during the day. Sioux Falls will still rebound into the 80s tomorrow, but rain chances will cool KELOLAND on Thursday and Friday.

Rain totals Wednesday through Saturday look heaviest in eastern KELOLAND, where local totals could surpass 1″.

The 10 forecast features even more showers chances early next week. Much of the central part of the nation looks wetter than normal the next few days.

Temperatures will be cooling the next few days, but we are not expecting anything cold. Clouds and rain chances will be the biggest factors on temperatures.

Stay cool today as highs will be near record levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Chances of scattered rain will be back for far western SD tonight.

Temperatures will trend sharply cooler for western SD tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s in Rapid City. Sioux Falls will have one more day in the 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Thursday and Friday as highs cool into the 70s.