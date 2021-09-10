Hot Today, Rain Chances Ahead: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 10th

It was a mild day yesterday in KELOLAND, but much hotter weather is on the way today as 90s return to the forecast.

Hazy skies are likely as smoke from western wild fires continues to move across the region.

The drought monitor shows plenty of drought in KELOLAND, although the Sioux Falls and Watertown-Sisseton areas have seen drastic improvements due to local thunderstorms.

The forecast for the weekend will start dry, but cooler weather and rain chances will be returning by Sunday. In fact, better chances of rain are likely by Monday as a stronger disturbance moves into the northern plains. Some of those storms on Monday could be locally strong.

The pattern is more favorable for rain as we develop a more zonal flow across the northern plains.

For today, stay cool as highs jump back into the 90s west of Sioux Falls. Philip will be close to 100.

Tonight, temperatures will hold in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will advance into KELOLAND tomorrow and will keep temperatures cooler across the northern, mainly in the 70s. Sioux Falls will be warmer and more humid at 87.

The 7 day forecast is more active with rain chances Sunday through early Tuesday. Highs should be more seasonable in the mid 70s to near 80.