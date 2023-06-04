The day started off quietly enough…but just like Saturday, we’ve been watching some scattered showers and storms roll through the region through the afternoon.

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out as we head into the night. Quiet conditions take over, with lows in the 50s out west and low 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Monday may end up being the best overall day across KELOLAND with mainly dry weather on both sides of the river. With that said, a renegade shower or two may still pop up, especially near and east of the I-29 corridor, but Monday holds the lowest overall chances.

Highs hold steady in the upper 80s to low 90s in many locations with cooler highs in the 70s and low 80s along the SD/WY border.

We’re right back to the “hit-or-miss” variety of showers and thunderstorms…especially East River…as we hit Tuesday and go into the rest of the upcoming work week.

Highs on Tuesday hold steady in the upper 70s/low 80s out west and 80s/low 90s to the east.

Above average temperatures hold steady through the second half of the week, as chances for scattered showers and storms holds steady. We really could use a widespread rain, as drought conditions creep back into the picture.

Sadly, I don’t see that happening over the next seven days. While we do get several chances for rain to eventually come around for both sides of the river, widespread and soaking rain simply is not in the cards. What I do see holding steady is above average warmth through the rest of the