SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It is a warm afternoon. Highs today are upper 80s to mid 90s for KELOLAND. These warmer temperatures will stay in our region for the next few days. There is a light breeze and no clouds in the sky for all of KELOLAND. Normal high temperatures for the end of August going into September should be around 80.

2 PM

Tonights lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Dew points are slowly increasing which means the humidity is slowly increasing as well. The overnight hours will be mostly clear with a light breeze for the region.

Tomorrows highs will be even hotter than today. Highs will be 90 to near 100 in some portions of KELOLAND. A light southerly wind will bring those warmer temperatures and higher dew points. Mostly sunny skies will be the talk of your Thursday.

A cold front is on the way for Saturday. Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will be closer to average for Saturday and Sunday. We will warm back up for Labor Day and the start of the next work week. The 7 day forecast is filled with sunshine and hot temperatures. We are still waiting on the chance for rain.