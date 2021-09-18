Hot Sunday; Change Soon to Follow – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, September 18

It’s been a quiet start to the weekend, and we’ll stay that way thanks to high pressure. Unfortunately, that will do nothing to help us be any more comfortable tonight.

Southerly flow at the surface and aloft will bring in warm temperatures overnight, with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

We’re hot and windy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies at first.

Cloud cover increases later in the day, and NE KELOLAND may see some isolated showers and thunderstorms ahead of an advancing cold front. If anything is able to develop, a few of these storms may be strong to severe.

The aforementioned and rather potent cold front pushes eastward, sending a chance for showers and thunderstorms through much of KELOLAND overnight on Sunday and into Monday.

This will be our best chance for some beneficial rainfall across the region, with highs taking a decent hit over the course of the day. If this front continues with its faster progression, highs may struggle to get out of the low 70s as temperatures gradually fall through the day.

The last day of summer won’t feel like the outgoing season, but at least it’ll be dry and pleasant to be outside all the same. Highs may not escape the 60s across much of KELOLAND.

This leads into the first days of fall, which are looking quite nice for early fall outdoor activities. Seasonably cool days and chilly nights will hold steady more often than not, though a small spike on Thursday is possible.

All the while, we remain dry going into the first weekend of the new season.