It will be another hot and dry day in much of KELOLAND. A red flag warning has been issued for much of SW South Dakota, including Hot Springs and Pine Ridge for high fire danger once again.

We are still watching the moisture trends will drying conditions in southeast KELOLAND noted in the yellow and orange shaded areas.

The summer has averaged above normal temperature wise across much of the plains. We are looking forward to some cooling next week.

Futurecast today will keep temperatures in the 90s for many areas this afternoon. We may see an isolated t-shower in the far northeast, but moisture looks limited for rain chances tonight for most areas. Tomorrow will start dry, but we may see a few scattered t-storms tomorrow night in eastern KELOLAND. While a few locations may pick up some nice rain, the rain looks scattered at best.

The chances of rain will appear again by Saturday as a cold front approaches KELOLAND from the northwest. We do see cooler weather into early next week.

You can see the overall jet stream pattern will be changing in the extended forecast as the worst of the heat starts to move west and south. This should open the door to more Canadian air and perhaps another shot of rain by Tuesday.

For today, try to stay cool as highs soar again into the 90s with lots of sunshine.

Dry skies are likely for most areas tonight with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will be very similar tomorrow, mainly in the 90s once again.

80s are more likely next week. We’ll see if the rain chances will get better once we cool the temperatures a bit more by the middle of next week.