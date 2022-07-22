Overnight thunderstorms made an appearance across parts of eastern KELOLAND. You can see some of those clouds from our Falls Park LiveCAm around 7 a.m.

Most of the thunderstorm cells moved from northwest to southeast. A few them briefly reached severe limits, but the rain was beneficial where it fell.

The Brookings area had the most rain. We had one report of nearly 1.5″ just northwest of the city. Sioux Falls picked up .16″ at the airport, but some areas just south and west picked up .25″ to .50″.

You can see how spotty the rain really was by looking at this map.

Hot weather will take over much of KELOLAND today. Highs will be in the 90s in most areas, with 101 forecast in Pierre. Tonight should be mainly dry, but a few thunderstorms may develop in the far northeast. by tomorrow morning. A cold will be moving into the region tomorrow, but a capped atmosphere may limit the number and intensity of the thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon in the southeast. Cooler weather is likely by Sunday.

The chance of severe weather tomorrow is much higher east of KELOLAND.

Many of you are looking forward to cooler weather early next week week. We think rain chances will start to return to KELOLAND as well. One round could roll through western and southern SD late Sunday into Monday morning. Another system late Tuesday looks better for rain.

Stay cool the best you can today with highs mainly in the 90s.

Lows tonight look quite mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot again ahead of the cold front with highs in the 90s south and a few 80s north.

The best shot of rain looks to be late Tuesday in KELOLAND. 80s next week will cut down on the heat stress as well.