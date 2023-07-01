Overall, it has been a quiet start to the month of July, but the quiet conditions won’t last for much longer as we head into next week.

With that said…beyond an isolated shower or thunderstorm in a few areas early in the evening (Primarily toward northwestern KELOLAND and areas near I-29), much of the region is generally calm and seasonably mild by night with a light breeze in place.

We do try to introduce a little more instability into the picture by the time we reach Sunday. Any storms we see will be scattered at best in nature. While the severe threat is low, I can’t rule out an isolated storm or two from packing an extra punch along the way.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along for Monday. Again, we’ll have a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for the potential to see some activity in the second half of the day. This time, however, the risk area is generally near and north of Highway 14. Wind and hail are the main concerns this time around.

As we head into the 4th of July, we do need to keep an eye on the skies once again.

An elevated risk of strong to severe storms is in place for southeastern portions of KELOLAND for the 4th of July, as we watch the potential to see late day thunderstorms pop up and move through the region.

If you have any outdoor plans for the 4th of July, you’ll want to have back-up plans at the ready in case some storms come your way. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday as our system gets out of the region…especially East River.

Beyond a few storms to the west on Thursday, we have a rather pleasant day on our hands with cooler temperatures moving into the region. Those near to below average conditions stick around through the end of the week.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet note for our East River communities, while we may see some showers and thunderstorms in western KELOLAND and, to a lesser extent, in central portions of the region.

We’ll have equal chances for above and below average temperatures across a large majority of the region, with odds for slightly warmer temperatures favored to the northeast.

Here’s a look at your forecast: