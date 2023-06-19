It’s shaping up to be a hot day across much of KELOLAND. We expect highs in the 90s in many areas, including Rapid City. This heat will be limited, however, for much of western KELOLAND.

The satellite map shows the linger impact of this blocking high pressure ridge across the Upper Midwest. Expect another stretch of dry weather for most folks in the east due to this weather feature.

The rain totals from the weekend were very scattered once again, but more folks in SW MN and NW IA picked up better rain as an average. We will likely see better numbers this week in the western half of KELOLAND.

The drought monitor has worsened in the areas shaded in orange and yellow on the maps below the past 4 weeks. Parts of eastern SD are on that list, but a much wider swath of drought is getting attention to our east.

Futurecast the next 48 hours will do little to help the dry conditions. In fact, the increasing strong south winds will take more moisture from the soil with these hot temperatures.

There are a few thunderstorms possible by tomorrow night in central KELOLAND. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a “slight” risk for severe weather for the area shaded in yellow on the map below.

The pattern the rest of the week will include repeating shower and thunderstorm chances in central and western KELOLAND over the course of several days. Most of these rain chances will stay west of Sioux Falls until the weekend.

Temperatures will stay warm in the long-range pictures as shown here with the latest 8-14 day map.

Here are the details of the forecast.