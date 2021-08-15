Hot Start to the New Work Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 15

High pressure has been able to hold steady and keep much of the day quiet across the region. With that said, it has also allowed temperatures to climb a bit higher thanks to assistance from southerly flow at the surface and aloft.

We’ll remain a bit breezy overnight, but it should remain quiet overall with mostly clear skies in place.

Overnight lows only fall into the 60s once again despite those clearer skies.

More warmth and humidity will be in place as we go into the first few days of the new week. Highs creep further into the 90s and evening into the low 100s across much of the region on Monday, with some 80s trying to hang tough in SE KELOLAND.

Tuesday offers more of the same with regard to mainly dry weather, increasing heat, and increasing humidity. Highs climb even higher in some areas, with 90s to low 100s expected yet again.

The second half of the week is where we keep an eye on the chance for rain. Our next system will begin to make its move by late Wednesday night and impact our West River locations at first. Chances for rain linger through the end of the work week with shower and thunderstorm chances late Thursday into Friday…exactly what we need given our drought situation.

We’ll also watch and see whether this set-up may also be our next chance for some active weather.

A few showers may try to hang tough on Saturday depending on how quickly or slowly this low gets out of here.

Highs through the weekend slip toward near and even below average levels, so we’ll be able to enjoy a nice break from the above average heat.