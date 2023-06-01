We officially into June and the weather will continue this warm streak the next few days.

Scattered t-storms have been roaming around the region the past 24 hours. Some of the storms in eastern KELOLAND have been locally heavy. We also had hail yesterday in the Custer area.

You can see some of those rain tracks on the map below.

One storm near Sheldon, IA produced local amounts over 2″.

There will be scattered t-storms again this afternoon, but most areas will stay hot. We expect the scattered rain to fizzle again late this evening before a new cycle of scattered t-storms begins tomorrow afternoon.

The blocking high pressure ridge will be shifting locations over the coming days. The high may migrate over KELOLAND early next week, which would likely lower the chances of scattered rain. The door is open to the possibility of the pattern looking a bit wetter after June 10th, but we still have much to watch.

Here are the details of the forecast.