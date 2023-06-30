SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures this afternoon are slightly below normal. Temperatures are in the 70s to low 80s. Winds will stay light as we go start the weekend. Skies are cloudy through KELOLAND with passing rain and thunder showers.

2 PM

Southeastern KELOLAND is cooler than this time yesterday. Huron, Mitchell, Sioux Falls, and Spencer, Iowa are all 10° or more colder than yesterday. Most of this temperature difference is due to the cloud cover.

2 PM

We will keep the winds light for the overnight hours. Low temperatures will range from the mid 50s in western South Dakota to the mid 60s in southeastern KELOLAND. Clouds will be thickest in southeastern and eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will bring more sunshine to the area. Northeastern KELOLAND could see an afternoon thunder shower. Otherwise high temperatures will be in the 80s. Winds will stay light for the weekend.

Sunday looks to be much warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s. Winds will be light mainly from the west. There will be mostly sunny skies. Northern and northeastern KELOLAND could see a few afternoon thunderstorms by Sunday.

There is a marginal risk these thunderstorms in northwestern and north central KELOLAND could become severe Sunday afternoon. The main threats will be hail and strong winds under and near a storm.

The 7 day forecast has mostly dry skies for the weekend. The chance for rain and thunderstorms return on Tuesday the 4th. The chance continues into Wednesday. Friday could see another chance of rain coming. The chance for rain and thunderstorms could be accompanied by stronger winds. The storms on the 4th will come along a cold front, so by the middle to end of the week temperatures will cool back to normal after a hot start to the work week.