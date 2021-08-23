Hot on Tuesday; Several Rain Chances into the Weekend – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, August 23

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible as we head into the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place for a large majority of KELOLAND, with a “Slight Risk” over south-central South Dakota through the first part of the night.

Strong winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado. Be sure to stay weather aware during this time and keep an eye on the skies if you must be out this evening.

Lows fall into the 60s to low 70s, with the latter more likely to the south and east.

Another chance for some showers and storms comes along overnight on Tuesday. A few of those storms may also become strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather in place for eastern and southeastern portions of the region.

Highs on Tuesday spike in the 90s to the east and along the Missouri River valley, while western parts of KELOLAND only climb into the low 80s.

Well get a break East River on Wednesday, while storms return to the west. Highs take a step backward into the 70s to mid 80s.

Beginning on Thursday and going into next weekend, we’ll introduce a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms for a majority of the region. This will be a welcome sight, considering the ample chances for rainfall.

Of the upcoming days in that stretch, Thursday looks like it’ll have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms across much of the region.

We’ll dry out by next Monday, with temperatures gradually falling back to near/below average levels.