A hot Labor Day Weekend is ahead for KELOLAND, but the weather will not feel as hot compared to the last heatwave due to lower humidity levels in the southern and western areas of SD.

Futurecast kicks things off with plenty of 90s around this afternoon. Winner and Valentine could hit 100 later today. The forecast tonight shows lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s, followed by widespread 90s to lower 100s in the region on Saturday.

Dew points will be highest in northeastern KELOLAND this weekend. However, most locations will be much lower, arguably a “dry heat” across much of southern and western SD. Dew points in the 50s with highs near 100 will result in relative humidity values in the 20% range.

The heat index won’t change much from north to south. The increased humidity in the north will compensate for temperature difference in the forecast.

The worst of the heat will begin to leave by Tuesday, with a return to near normal temperatures by the middle of the week. Above normal temperatures may return to KELOLAND by the end of the 10 day forecast.

