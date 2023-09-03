Another day, another run toward the record books in several areas. Here’s a look at high temperatures as of 4 pm CDT along with previous records for today:

Quiet weather holds steady through the night, with just a few showers possible in central and western KELOLAND. Beyond that, there’s not much to go on in terms of active weather. Overnight lows only fall into the 60s and low/mid 70s.

One more hot day is on the way for Labor Day, especially more to the south and east with highs in the 90s and low 100s. 80s are possible closer to the Wyoming and Montana borders.

We’ll also need to keep an eye on the skies West River…as showers and thunderstorms fire up along a frontal boundary.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for areas shaded in green with a “Slight Risk” in yellow for NW South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up.

Storm chances linger East River into Tuesday, so we’ll need to watch this as well.

Highs depend on what side of the front you’re on. Ahead of it, we’ll squeak into the 80s and low 90s once more. Behind it, highs may not escape the 70s.

In the wake of this system, we’ll continue to get a much-needed break from the heat. Wednesday should be the pick day of the week with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

We’ll warm up a bit by the end of the week and into next weekend, but it won’t be as hot as this weekend.