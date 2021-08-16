Hot, humid, hazy the next couple days: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 16

It is mostly sunny and hot and hazy across KELOLAND, with wildfire smoke that is going to increase from west to east over the next two days. Today we also have a brisk south breeze that is warming KELOLAND through the 80s and 90s, with a couple locations reaching triple digits.

2 PM

Tonight will be mostly clear but smoky. Fortunately, the smoke is at cloud level, so we are spared the smoke smell. With the south breeze diminishing, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be smoky, hot, humid, and breezy. A brisk south wind will draw in warm air, but will do nothing to decrease the wildfire smoke at cloud level. Highs will be in the 90s, with some parts of western and central South Dakota near 100. Fire concerns will be high because of the dry heat.

Wednesday will also be sunny, hot, humid, and breeze. Highs will again be the 90s, with a brisk south wind, and we’ll continue to have wildfire concerns should anything get sparked. There may also be some smoke, but it won’t do much to hold down temps.

Things will also be hot on Thursday East River (90s) ahead of an incoming cold front. The front may create thunderstorms, starting in western, central, and NE South Dakota during the day, and then move to Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Thursday night. It is quite possible there will be some severe weather, but it’s a little early to pinpoint that. Stay tuned.

Rain and thunderstorms will be widespread on Friday, and we may be looking at some beneficial rainfall amounts around an inch or more. Temperatures will start to fall back to the 80s as the front passes through.

For now, we’ll keep only slight chances of rainfall in the cooler air on Saturday, but that may change depending on how the atmosphere reorganizes behind the storm front. It does look like Saturday will be near or slightly below normal.

We’ll bring another round of thunderstorms into the forecast for Sunday, and again it appears there may be sufficient moisture to bring beneficial rain. Temperatures should remain near or below normal.

Monday looks partly cloudy, with the low to mid 80s East River and the mid 80s in the west – and about the same on Tuesday.

The rest of next week looks cool, as below normal temperatures look to take over the second half of next week through the final weekend of August (the 28-29).