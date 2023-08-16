SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been hot, humid, and windy today. There has been plenty of sunshine as well. The highest temperatures since midnight have been in western and south-central South Dakota. These highs have been close to 100°.

As of 2 PM

In eastern KELOLAND we have a strong southerly wind. Western South Dakota has a strong north to northwestern winds. The occasional gust has been nearing 40 MPH in western South Dakota, and 30 MPH in eastern KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

Tonight’s winds will be calm compared to the rest of today. Low temperatures will drop to the 50s with clear skies.

Tomorrow will have sunshine with light winds. Tomorrow will also be a break from the heat. High temperatures will be in the 70s in eastern KELOLAND, and 80s in central and western South Dakota.

The heat returns on Friday. There will be mostly sunny skies and a strong wind from the south that will help bring those hot temperatures back. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected in eastern KELOLAND. Upper 90s to low 100s are expected in central and western South Dakota.

The heat will be near record breaking this weekend. You can find the forecasted high compared to the record high coming this weekend into the first part of next week. Northeastern KELOLAND and central South Dakota will be too “cool” compared to the records.

The 7 day forecast remains hot and dry across KELOLAND. Most days will be in the 90s or low 100s. The only chance of rain and thunderstorms comes in western South Dakota Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.