After morning thunderstorms cleared NE South Dakota, lingering clouds and brisk winds have continued. Nevertheless, it has been a very warm day, with 70s and even 80s in eastern KELOLAND. But in the west, thanks to a wind shift to the NW, it is much cooler.

2 pm

Tonight we will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 40s, Rapid City and the west a little cooler.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average, in the low to mid 40s. There could be a few sprinkles in central South Dakota.

A surge of warm weather on Wednesday will cause temperatures and humidity to jump. We’ll be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, warmest in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND as a warm front passes through. That system will bring thunderstorms to much of KELOLAND.

The Storm Prediction Center has rated much of KELOLAND, especially the east, a slight risk of severe weather. All forms of hazard are possible: hail, wind, even tornadoes.

More thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, with heat and humidity remaining. We’ll have widespread 80s East River, and only the low 60s in Rapid City behind a strong cold front.

The vigorous nature of Thursday’s story system will likely lead to severe thunderstorms, right now looking like most likely in east and NE South Dakota.

After that, temperatures will be significantly cooler. We’ll have the 70s on Friday and Saturday, and only the 60s Sunday and Monday. There could be some showers during the period, but right now there is no clear signal about when and where they will occur. We’ll also have breezy conditions this weekend as the cooler air comes in.

Cool temperatures will continue early next week, before we warm a bit for the second half of next week.