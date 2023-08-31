SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been warm, breezy, and smoky in eastern KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 80s. There has been a strong wind out of the south in eastern KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

For tonight we will have partly to mostly clear skies. The winds will die down overnight. We will try to clear out the smoke overnight. Lows will be mild overnight, with temperatures in the 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Friday, and it’s going to get hot. High temperatures will reach into the low 90s. Southeastern KELOLAND will stay breezy for the day.

The heat really kicks in on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 90s and even a few triple digits possible. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. We could be in record territory this weekend across KELOLAND.

The 7-day forecast remains mostly dry. The next chance of rain comes to western South Dakota on Monday night and scattered rain shower chances across KELOLAND on Tuesday. By the middle of the week, temperatures cool down closer to normal.