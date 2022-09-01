Even though we now are in a new month and a new meteorological season, we haven’t seen too much change in our weather from August. It was another hot and dry day across the region.

We have a cold front on the way that will pass through the region as we go into the night. This is a moisture-starved boundary, so any chance for rain is going to be low and isolated at best.

Overnight lows will only bottom out in the mid to upper 60s in many areas.

A few showers are possible on Friday in southeastern KELOLAND as that front continues to push through the area, but that’s going to be just about it. Just like the overnight period, any chance for rain is going to be rather low.

Highs peak in the low 90s to the southeast, with 80s to near 90 elsewhere.

That cold front will not be lacking in one regard: Cooler temperatures. As brief as it may be, we’ll be in for a rather nice run of weather as we go into the first weekend of the month and the start of Labor Day weekend as well.

Highs peak in the 70s to the east, while mid to upper 80s hold steady West River for your Saturday.

Sunday will still be seasonable across our East River communities, while 90+ degree heat returns in central and western KELOLAND.

Once we reach Labor Day and go into the next work and school week, we’ll be right back to where we were at the end of August again: Above average warmth with little to no chance for rain.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, however, we’ll try to flip the script and get some change in place. Temperatures attempt to back off a bit, though we still favor near to above average temperatures overall, and we do try to get a few chances for rain in place.