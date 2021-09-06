HOT For Labor Day; Cooler Tomorrow – Storm Center Update Monday AM September 6

Labor Day will feel like summer as highs reach the 80s and 90s. This will happen with mostly sunny skies and south winds.



A cold front will move through KELOLAND this evening and tonight. This front will bring in strong north/northwest winds of 15-30 mph with higher gusts. The strong winds will help bring in cooler air for tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s.



We’ll get another quick hit of warm weather on Thursday with highs returning to the middle 80s to lower 90s. But the warmth will not last as cooler air quickly arrives for Friday and the weekend. We’ll go with mostly dry skies with only a slight chance for rain on Sunday.