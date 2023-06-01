SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is another very warm day in KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of KELOLAND is under sunshine, but there are a few thunderstorms popping up. Winds are out of the south and east at 10 to 20 MPH. If you get under an afternoon thunderstorm, the winds could be stronger.

2 PM

This afternoon and evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in southwestern South Dakota. The main threat will be hail and strong winds under the thunderstorms.

Tonight in eastern and central KELOLAND, we could see a few showers. The overnight lows will be mild in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The winds will stay light overnight. Thunderstorms will linger in western South Dakota through the night.

There’s another warm day on the way for Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Central KELOLAND will be breezy tomorrow. Friday has a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms compared to today.

The pattern continues into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be stronger in central and western South Dakota. There is another chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Saturday.

The above-normal temperatures will continue through the first full week of June. Sunday has a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There is a break in the stormy afternoon pattern through next weekend, except for Tuesday in southeastern KELOLAND.