A heat advisory is in effect until sunset in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND due to the combination of heat and humidity. But it is just plain hot across KELOLAND, with much above average temperatures and abundant sunshine. Temperatures are soaring through the 90s toward triple digits in much of KELOLAND.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see a wind switch to the north as a weak cold front drops down on us. With that, we expect some showers or moisture-starved thunderstorms. The lack of moisture means that the biggest threat posed by any thunderstorms that form will be strong, gusty winds. Otherwise, it will be another warm night with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny behind the front, and temperatures will cool back toward normal. With a northerly breeze, Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s, to around 90 in central South Dakota.

Thursday will be sunshine dominated as well, with highs in the upper 80s low 90s East River, with a gentle southerly breeze. Western South Dakota will be hotter, with the mid 90s. A brisk south wind will push Pierre and central South Dakota around a hundred degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy across the area, as we warm back to the mid to upper 90s. Western South Dakota will get up to or above a hundred degrees. We’ve dropped thunderstorm chances for now.

The weekend will also be warmer than normal. Look for the mid 90s on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms possible as a cool front drops down from the northwest – probably our best chance of rainfall all week. Storms may linger into Sunday morning, followed by a cooler afternoon in the80s East River, and around 90 in central South Dakota.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average as we move into the second week of August. But it won’t be nearly as hot as this week. Unfortunately, we don’t see much in the way of drought busting rainfall, either – though there will be the occasional chances for showers.