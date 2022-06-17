It’s a nice start to the morning across KELOLAND, but stronger winds and hotter temperatures are just around the corner.

The heat this weekend is leading to a few headlines. An excessive heat watch is in effect for much of southeastern KELOLAND starting Saturday afternoon through Monday.

The heat index forecast both Saturday and Sunday is very high, with numbers near 100 in many spots. There will be windy weather to accompany the heat as well.

Futurecast looks dry for most locations, but we may see a few isolated t-storms in the Black Hills this evening and a few more along the Wyoming border by Saturday night.

Enjoy the nice weather today with highs staying in the 80s East River. We expect a few more 90s in the west.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s and 70s as winds stay steady overnight.

The heat is on tomorrow with several areas in central KELOLAND near or above 100.

The worst of the head will spread into Sioux Falls Sunday and Monday. We do expect some cooling by Tuesday with a chance of t-storm development.