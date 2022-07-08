We have a quiet morning across KELOLAND. This is the pretty view from our LiveCam at Lake Madison.

The rain yesterday was locally heavy in parts of eastern Sioux Falls.

Area of thunderstorms painted the maps yesterday with big differences in rainfall amounts.

Futurecast shows temperatures warming into the 80s today. Rain chances look limited to areas east of Sioux Falls and near Rapid City.

We still are looking at a chance of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening. This will all depend on how strong the cap is on the atmosphere, but the ingredients are in place for more storms.

Futurecast shows the front approaching Sunday PM across the region. We are expecting another chance of showers and thunderstorms into Monday morning behind the front.

It will be hot this weekend, especially on Sunday East River. Heat index values could easily top 100 in some locations.