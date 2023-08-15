While it isn’t as cool as it was on Monday, we were still able to enjoy a seasonable and comfortable day after a cool to outright chilly start to the day.

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

High pressure keeps things quiet and calm tonight, but it won’t be a cool as it was last night. Still, lows on either side of 60 degrees under mostly clear skies is pretty nice in the middle of August.

A weak cold front will plunge southward from Canada on Wednesday, but this isn’t all that impressive of a boundary from a moisture standpoint. We should remain mainly dry, with chances for showers and storms remining east of the viewing area.

Ahead of the front, however, we’ll warm up more and become rather humid…so keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans.

Highs climb into the 90s in many areas and may even approach the century mark in central KELOLAND. It’ll also be rather windy at times.

Thursday takes a small step backward on the thermometer following the passage of Wednesday’s front, but the relief is temporary. Enjoy it if you have the chance to do so.

Highs peak in the 70s and low/mid 80s…the latter more likely West River.

As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend itself, a solid reminder that summer still has a little under 6 weeks to go until fall officially takes over. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s to the east and even into the low 100s on Friday…the latter more likely in central and western KELOLAND.

90s remain in place through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week, with a few pockets of low triple digit heat as well. Please keep this in mind if you are going to be out and about.

All the while, rain is going to be rather hard to come by. There may be a chance for some showers and a few storms West River on Saturday into Sunday which may try to move eastward Sunday night, but that’s the only notable feature…and even then the long-range models are split on whether we get something or not.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head into the last week of August.