SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is going to be hot across KELOLAND today. High temperatures will reach into the 90s closing in on 100° in central South Dakota. The skies will be mostly clear and we will have a light wind from the northwest.

For this afternoon and into this evening there is a Heat Advisory in southeastern KELOLAND, with an Excessive Heat Warning in Minnesota.

This afternoon we will see heat index numbers over 100 in southeastern KELOLAND. The heat index comes from the combination of heat and humidity giving us what the air feels like.

Tonight we will see more clouds the farther west you go. Lows will drop to the 60s with low 70s in southeastern KELOLAND. Winds will be light from the northeast. We will keep an eye on the chance for rain and thunder showers in western South Dakota starting late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow brings a slight break from the heat in western and central KELOLAND with a chance of morning rain and thunder showers. We will keep the winds light from the northeast. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s in a majority of KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND will be close to 90°. We will also have Canadian wildfire smoke in the area.

The heat returns on Monday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s in northern KELOLAND, in the 100s in southern KELOLAND. Winds will be from the southeast. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Monday afternoon’s heat index numbers are going to be higher than today’s. Widespread numbers in the 90s and 100s. We could see a few heat index numbers reaching 110.

Several heat records are in jeopardy today and the first half of next week. Some of the records date back to the 1940s and 50s.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast stays dry. The highs will be in the 90s and 100s for a majority of the week. Temperatures will slowly cool back to near normal by next weekend. There are chances for rain and thunder showers by the end of the week in western and central South Dakota.