Happy 4th of July!

After a couple of showers and thundershowers in eastern KELOLOAND this morning, it will be a partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Heat Advisory goes in effect this afternoon and lasts into the evening for south central and southeast KELOLAND. Expect the heat index in the lower 100s.



Like the past several days, storms will develop in western South Dakota and move east during the evening and night. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with hail and wind being the main threats. Heavy downpours will also be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has central and western KELOLAND in a slight risk for severe weather.

The heat and humidity will be around for the ‘shortened’ work week. Expect high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. At the same time, dew point temperatures will also go up. This means the heat index (feels-like temperature) will be around 100 at times. Use caution when spending time outdoors.

With the heat and humidity in place, scattered storms will rule the forecast. The set-up is for storms to develop during the late afternoon and evening in western South Dakota and move east during the evening and overnight. We’ll continue to watch for severe weather too. Get used to the severe outlooks showing at least a marginal to slight risk for many days this week.