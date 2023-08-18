SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been hot in western South Dakota. Rapid City has broken a record and is still warming. There are strong southerly winds in eastern KELOLAND. Those will stick around for tonight.

As of 2 PM

For this afternoon and evening there is a Heat Advisory in central and western South Dakota. Then for tomorrow afternoon there is a Heat Advisory in southeastern KELOLAND. Nebraska has an Excessive Heat Watch in place through Wednesday. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in Minnesota for tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures only dropping to the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be lighter and turn to be from the north.

The heat spreads across KELOLAND tomorrow. High temperatures will reach into the 90s even nearing triple digits in central South Dakota. Winds will be from the north helping cool western South Dakota a few degrees.

On Sunday the wind will continue from the north. Highs will only be in the 80s and low 90s. There will be more clouds with a chance of scattered rain and thunder showers in central and western South Dakota. A few of the light rain showers could reach into northeastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will be in record territory across KELOLAND. One of the records date back to 1947 in Pierre. These are just air temperatures. Keep an eye on the humidity as well for the heat index values, what the air feels like, that could be upwards of 105 to 110.

The 7 day forecast stays hot through most of the work week. The first half of the week could be in triple digits across KELOLAND. There is a break from the heat by the end of the work week and the following weekend.