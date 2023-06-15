The hazy conditions we’ve seen the past few days will continue today across much of KELOLAND, including Aberdeen. Temperatures will be hot as well, with highs back in the lower 90s.

We’ve seen a few scattered morning showers in western SD. We should see more these developing later today.

Most of the rain is moving from south to north. This should be the prevailing movement of the storm cells later today.

The Big Sioux River continues to fall. The rain we get the next couple of days will not make much of a difference on this graph.

Thunderstorms yesterday stayed west of KELOLAND. We’ll see how of these push eastward the next 24 to 48 hours.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. You can see the first round of rain tonight in the west and central. The next episode of showers and t-storms tomorrow should develop farther east. Local rainfall totals could easily be over 1″, but there will once again be spots not nearly that high.

We expect the rain chances to redevelop again over eastern KELOLAND on Saturday, possibly sticking around into early Sunday. Our dew points should increase during this time frame, aiding scattered t-storm development.

The 6-10 day forecast suggest more chances of rain next week in much of KELOLAND. Notice how dry the weather pattern continues to be over the Great Lakes Region.

Here are the details of the forecast.