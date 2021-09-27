Hot again tomorrow (Tuesday), but rainy the rest of the week

After an exceptionally warm first weekend of Autumn, we’re in for a couple very warm days to start the week. Today we have plenty of sunshine, and temperatures have heated back into the 80s, with a few 90s.

2 PM

Skies will be clear in Eastern South Dakota tonight, and mostly clear in the west. A light south breeze will hold temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s – very warm for a late September night.

Tomorrow will be warm again. Skies will be mostly sunny, and Sioux Falls and areas east of I-29 should jump back into the upper 80s, with the low 90s west of I-29. A south breeze will help keep those temperatures about 15 degrees above normal. Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota will be the exception, with a brisk south wind holding temps in the 80s, with the potential for evening rain.

Different story beginning Wednesday. A cold front will come into western South Dakota. Ahead of that front we’ll see abundant clouds, and thunderstorms will be possible – West River starting in the morning, Sioux Falls and East River starting in the afternoon. While thunderstorms are likely, they probably will not be severe. Actually heavy rainfall is more likely. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s East River, and only in the 60s and 70s west of the front in western South Dakota.

More clouds, rain, and thunder East River on Thursday. Highs will be near-normal, in the low to mid 70s. Rainfall will end in western South Dakota, where highs will only be in the 60s.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will continue to see rain on Friday, the first day of October. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s. The three-day total rainfall in SE South Dakota could approach an inch, and maybe even more near the Nebraska border.

The weekend looks partly to mostly cloudy. We’ve included lingering showers in the forecast, but they look very light – perhaps more sprinkles than rain showers. Temperatures will be near-normal for the first weekend of October, in the low to mid 70s.

Next week also looks near-normal, and mostly dry. Highs look like they’ll continue in the low 70s all week.