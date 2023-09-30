SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several preliminary heat records broken this afternoon. There are still a couple of heating hours left before these are final. Both Sioux City and Spencer Iowa broke records dating back to 1897.

As of 3:45 PM

For tonight our temperatures are going to be on the warm side. We will keep an eye on these as several could break warm low temperatures records as they reach the mid 60s and low 70s. We will have a southeast breeze overnight with clouds filling in.

Then for your Sunday, another hot day with more records in jeopardy. High temperatures are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. We will keep the strong south wind around. As well as having partly to mostly clear skies.

Even Monday could see records breaking for morning lows and daytime highs. Staying with a strong southerly wind in eastern and central KELOLAND with partly cloudy skies, we will have high temperatures in the 80s nearing 90° in southeastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will have highs in the 70s with a north breeze cooling them down.

Monday in western South Dakota brings back a chance of rain. The rain chances become widespread on Tuesday and Wednesday. Once the rain moves out of the area temperatures will start falling back to normal, and slightly below by next weekend.