Compared to Saturday, Sunday has been quieter but warmer throughout the region. Even more warmth is on the way, while quieter weather may try to be pushed out in the short-term.

While quiet weather is the overall rule tonight, there’s a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm as we go into the night and toward daybreak on Monday. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for central and eastern KELOLAND today. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Lows fall into the mid 60s across much of the region.

Temperatures take a leap forward as we go into Monday under mostly sunny skies. Though there may be an isolated shower or storm east of I-29, we’ll remain mainly dry once again. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for SW Minnesota and portions of NW Iowa.

We’ll see highs well into the 90s and even near 100 in some areas.

This heat sticks around through the middle of the week, so please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. On top of the heat, it’ll also be rather humid at times…adding an extra element to this midsummer stretch. Again, plan accordingly and stay hydrated if you must be out and about. Limit your strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area.

Tuesday holds a chance for a few thunderstorms now and again, and with plenty of heat and moisture to work with in the atmosphere…a few of those storms may become strong to severe. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a good portion of South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs hold well above average across the board, with widespread 90s and some low triple digit highs to go with it.

While there are a few chances for rain in the mid-range outlook, chances are spotty in nature. A widespread rain, which is more what we need, is going to be rather tough to come by. As a result, drought concerns will likely increase as we head through the week. Of the midweek days, Thursday holds the best chance to see rain.

By the end of the week, temperatures do attempt to at least back off a little bit, but we’ll remain above average on the thermometer. We’ll also try to get some more scattered shower/storm chances in place by the end of the week and into the end of July. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’ll at least be a good set-up for multiple chances for some rain…especially West River.