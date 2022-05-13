Storms the like of which we witnessed yesterday in KELOLAND are rare. We ended the day with nearly 170 damaging wind reports, 59 of them significant at over 75mph. That’s the 2nd highest number of hurricane-force wind reports from a non tropical storm in the United States since 2004. There will be more perspective on this storm in the days to come as we collect all the damage reports.

This was the views from our Falls Park LIVE Cam as the storms rolled through Sioux Falls.

Here are few of the top wind numbers as of 7am.

Here’s a look at the swath of wind as it moved across the region.

The forecast ahead is looking much better.