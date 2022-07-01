We have a quiet weather morning across KELOLAND. The sunrise pictures have been very pretty, like this one at Lake Madison.

If it has been dry in your area lately, you are not alone. The recent hot weather as accelerated the drier trend East River as the 30 day rain map below clearly shows.

You can see thunderstorms have developed overnight in parts of Nebraska. This will be a trend that will shift north tonight.

There could be some severe weather as well as shown with the slight risk area in southwest SD later today.

Our latest hourly forecast shows those storms developing late this afternoon and evening across southwest SD. Some of those thunderstorms may continue East River past midnight as they weaken. Expect more thunderstorms in central SD by late Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast is giving us clues about the next few round of thunderstorms. Most of these storms will be moving from west to east and will produce pockets of severe weather and much-needed rain. The exact placement and timing of each round of storms is subject to change in a messy pattern like this. Most of the rain will develop during the late evening or overnight hours, more typical of mid summer.

The dew point will be trending much higher the next few days with most areas returning to the 60s and 70s. That will be important to providing fuel for these thunderstorms in the forecast.

Highs will be warm today, mainly in the 80s across KELOLAND.

Tonight will feature overnight storm chances, mainly in the southern half of KELOLAND.

Highs should stay in the 80s in most areas tomorrow with more storms firing in central SD late in the day.

The 7 day forecast shows more warm weather next week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chances of thunderstorms, mainly at night, will continue for several more days.