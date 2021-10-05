High Fire Danger West, Warm Temps Continue: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 5th

Crews continue to battle the Auburn Hills fire this morning north of Rapid City. This was the view from our LIVE Cam on Skyline Drive looking north late yesterday.

Conditions will remain dry today with the relative humidity very low in the afternoon across western SD.

Futurecast shows stronger winds from the south in central SD. All of the temperatures will be above normal for this time of year. While we will stay dry today, shower chances could develop in Iowa and MN by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above normal into the weekend, but rain chances are back in the forecast. We will note a much bigger contrast in temperatures across the nation next week as a big storm heads for the plains after the 7 day forecast.

The best chance of rain this weekend is highlighted on the map below. Over a half inch in spots would be noteworthy.

We expect snow next week in the Rockies. If you live in the Black Hills, keep a close eye on the extended forecast.

Until then, warm weather will continue through KELOLAND the next few days.