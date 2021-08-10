High Fire Danger Today West, Dry 7 Day Forecast- Storm Center Update: Tuesday AM, August 10th

Good morning! High fire concerns cover much of central and northwestern KELOLAND this morning. You can see the latest Red Flag Warning posted in pink on the map below includes Pierre, Mobridge, and Buffalo.

Temperatures will be warmer today for the west compared to yesterday. We do expect lower humidity values for the Sioux Falls area.

Hazy skies will remain in place once again as thick smoke remains in the atmosphere.

Futurecast shows a few spots of morning rain in southeastern KELOLAND. The rain will remain isolated and much of it will move out of KELOLAND through the afternoon. A few more sprinkles may affect Aberdeen tonight, but the dry air won’t support much organized rain in the forecast.

The pattern ahead the next few days features a northwest flow and little rain chance for much of KELOLAND. We may see some changes beyond day 7 that look more favorable for rain as a trough develops in the Pacific northwest.

For now, the 10 day forecast signals are more dry than wet across KELOLAND.

Highs will rebound into the 90s for much of western and central KELOLAND today, with mid 80s in the Sioux Falls area.

Lows will be in the 60s tonight with a slight chance of sprinkles in the Aberdeen area.

Temperatures still look plenty warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Temperatures look a little cooler by Friday, but should rebound into the mid and upper 80s early next week.