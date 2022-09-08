One more hot day is ahead for KELOLAND as a cold front begins to move into the region today.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for a large areas of KELOLAND due to the high fire danger.

The heat from the past few days is contributing to the drying trend. The wind today won’t help either.

The wind shift to the northwest will take a place first, followed by the arrival of much cooler weather tonight and tomorrow. Watch for good chances of rain in the Black Hills this evening, with an expansion of showers toward Pierre and Aberdeen overnight. The Sioux Falls area will have a better chance of rain by tomorrow afternoon and evening. The hourly temperatures on Friday will be MUCH cooler and it will feel like fall!

The rain chances by Saturday will slide mainly into Nebraska and Iowa. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s in most areas of KELOLAND.

The rain outlook still shows a wide range across KELOLAND. The numbers should be higher in the Black Hills and into parts of Iowa. We still expand plenty of gaps on radar and rain totals below .25″.

Warmer weather is still on track next week, but not as hot as the past 2 days.

Here are the details of the forecast.