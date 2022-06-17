The heat and strong wind will be here this weekend.

This evening will feature scattered storms in western South Dakota. The best chance for a storm will be in the northern Hills.

Any storms that develop have the chance to become strong to severe with strong winds being the main threat.



Elsewhere, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to the 60s and 70s.



Widespread 100 and 90-degree heat will be here starting tomorrow. Winds will be strong from the south at 20 to 35 mph or more. Those south winds will help bring in higher dew points, so expect thicker humidity.



The combination of heat and humidity will give heat index values at 100 or higher at times. For that reason, numerous Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for central and eastern KELOLAND through Monday.



Sunday will be another hot day with widespread 90s and 100s. South winds will continue at 20 to 35 mph.

As the heat slowly breaks next week, there’s a slight chance for storms BUT moisture is VERY limited.