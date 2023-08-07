It was a busy weather weekend across KELOLAND with numerous areas of heavy rain. The Sioux Falls area picked up between 3 and 4.5″ of rain, making a short-term difference at Falls Park.

Here’s a map of the 7 day totals across the region. You can see more areas are getting rainfall, a trend to watch into August.

Here’s a list of the rain totals through midday Sunday across southeastern KELOLAND.

The map below shows a few areas that picked up less rain, but even the lower numbers were around .50″. Certainly the big numbers near Sioux Center, IA demonstrated the fast rainfall rates Saturday afternoon.

West central MN is still too dry. The numbers near Marshall were not heavy.

It was a different story in Brown and Spink Counties on the SD side of the border. Local totals surpassed 6″.

Futurecast catches much of the rain chance today in southwestern SD. We expect showers and t-storms to stay mostly in Nebraska tomorrow as temperatures remain at or below seasonal normals across KELOLAND.

Temperatures will likely stay at or below normal much of the 7 day forecast. There’s good evidence suggesting temperatures will cool once again early next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.